WHEN you walk up to the facade at 203 Keppel Street, Bathurst, it's easy to see why the home of the Hanrahans has received an award from the National Trust.
The home, which was purchased by Frank and Aileen Hanrahan in 1990, has been standing strong in Keppel Street for almost a century, but now it stands even stronger.
The couple, along with their daughter, Karla Hanrahan, recently embarked on a journey to renovate the home, and they have been rewarded for their hard work.
On Wednesday, May 31, the National Trust presented the owners with an award for their work; Restoring the Integrity and Character of a Significant Street Front Facade.
The Hanrahans restored the facade of the building, as well as renovating the interior, and adding an extension at the back of the house.
The renovations were done with two purposes in mind.
The first was to ensure the heritage of the building could be retained and restored to the best of their ability, and the second was to transform it into a multi generational dwelling.
The home is now occupied by Karla Hanrahan, and her son, with the intention for her parents to move in when they are no longer able to tend to their Black Springs property.
"All rooms are exactly where they were, there's no structural changes, other than one room has been converted from the kitchen into the bedroom," Ms Hanrahan said.
"It's ultimately been redesigned for multi generational living."
This includes large doorways to assist with mobility issues, as well as a large master en suite, with safety rails installed.
Walking into the home, the comfortable feeling that comes from an older home radiates throughout, combined with a feeling of freshness from the renovations - perfectly combining the old with the new.
"It actually does look very similar to how it did when we first lived there, in terms of the first lounge room and the bedrooms.
"They're exactly the same shape, they just look nicer; freshly painted with new carpet."
Though the family didn't set out to receive any special awards from renovating their home, Ms Hanrahan said it was lovely to be recognised by the National Trust regardless.
"It's really quite special because we didn't set out to do anything other than what we wanted," she said.
There to recognise these efforts, was chairman of the local branch of the National Trust, Wayne Feebrey.
"What we're saying ... to these owners of these houses, is 'well done, we appreciate what you're doing, you're saving the heritage and the history for the future," he said.
Presenting the award is something that Mr Feebrey was very excited to do, as keeping the history of Bathurst - Australia's oldest inland settlement alive - is something that is not only important to him, but to Bathurst as a whole.
