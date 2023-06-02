THINK it felt like a cold May in Bathurst this year?
You're not wrong.
A quick look at the figures from the Bathurst Airport weather station shows the last month of autumn in 2023 turned out to be very different to the equivalent period last year.
Bathurst's warmest day of May last year was a more-than-acceptable 23 degrees and the coldest day was nine degrees (on the last day of the month), while Bathurst's warmest day in May 2023 was 18.4 degrees and the coldest day was 8.1 degrees.
The city got into double figures every day in May 2022 except the final two days of the month, but had five days in single figures in May 2023, the first of them coming only seven days into the month.
In terms of minimums, Bathurst's coldest day of May 2022 was -2.5 degrees on the 19th day of the month and it was one of four mornings that went below zero degrees.
In May 2023, the coldest start was -4.3 degrees on the 24th day of the month and it was one of 13 sub-zero mornings - almost half the month.
And it wasn't just Bathurst putting up with an unusually challenging May: the Sydney Morning Herald reported on May 20 that the NSW capital had just shivered through its coldest morning in four years.
So what does June have in store for Bathurst?
A look at the first month of winter last year shows the city's warmest day was 15.9 degrees (on June 20) and its coldest day was 6.6 degrees (on June 1).
There were only eight single-figure days for Bathurst in June 2022, though five of those were consecutive, and it was a relatively dry month, with only about 20 millimetres recorded.
In terms of the minimums, the coldest start for Bathurst in June 2022 was -4.5 degrees and it was one of eight sub-zero mornings that month.
Bathurst has made a strong start to June 2023, recording 19.7 degrees on the first day of the month.
