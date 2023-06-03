WHEN veteran Michael Nobes received his service dog Lola from Bathurst jail's dog training program back in 2018, he was crippled by the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and barely surviving.
Defence Community Dogs, which is run behind bars in Bathurst Correctional Centre, pairs rescue dogs with inmates for an intensive training program to produce assistance dogs for veterans.
At the time Mr Nobes received Lola, he said he could barely leave his house.
Five years on, the pairing is an overwhelming success story: not only has Mr Nobes re-engaged in life, but Lola's role in helping him do so has been acknowledged with a major award, Canine Hero of the Year, at the recent Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Mr Nobes, who was formerly a clearance diver for the Australian Defence Force, said he has no shame in telling people Lola has changed his life and, on at least one occasion, saved it.
He is the first to admit he was in a very dark place at the time that he was gifted Lola.
"I was not getting out of bed until two or three in the afternoon, and I was not being part of the community," he said.
"Really, I was not being part of life itself in general.
"I was very down on the world; she certainly brought me back."
He recalled a time, not long after he was gifted Lola, which was life-changing.
"I'd say more life-saving," he said.
"I sat on the Lachlan River one day, after three months, and had a good, hard talk with her and she brought me back.
"I made a big decision at the time and I'm not afraid to admit it.
"It took me 20 years to admit I had PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and a broken marriage and now this little pup has brought me back to what I call my pre-navy days."
Cowra-born and bred, Mr Nobes now lives in Bathurst and is actively involved in both the community and the Defence Dogs program.
"I try to give back to the program - just a volunteer," he said.
As for Lola, he said he was delighted she has been recognised as an amazing animal.
"She won Canine Hero of the Year at the Royal Easter Show, so, yeah, it was a pretty special moment," he said.
"Defence Community Dogs nominated her for our five-year journey.
"There was a set standard and a criteria they have to fulfil and hers was the five years she spent with me and what she has done with me: changing my life and bringing me back.
"They judged her as being dog of the year."
Mr Nobes said Defence Community Dogs' nomination of Lola was done quietly.
"They did everything on the sly," he laughed.
"They put the story in and they put forward a beautiful video of me telling my story, which I think helped as well.
"We went down to Sydney for the judging. It was a daunting task itself in front of three to five thousand people.
"I think it was pretty daunting for Lola as well.
"There were thousands of dogs down there at the Royal Easter Show, all pure breeds, and she was the only bitsa among them all.
"But she's definitely a deserving winner.
"Lola is a very special dog. She's definitely the best dog that ever came out of Bathurst jail."
