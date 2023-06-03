Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Defence Community Dogs' Lola has changed veteran Michael Nobes' life

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 3 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Nobes and Lola.
Michael Nobes and Lola.

WHEN veteran Michael Nobes received his service dog Lola from Bathurst jail's dog training program back in 2018, he was crippled by the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and barely surviving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.