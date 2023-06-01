HOSTILE, agile, mobile - it's the sort of rugby that Mel Waterford loves and that is why the Bathurst Bulldogs captain can't wait to face the Dubbo Roolettes this Saturday.
While there was a time when Dubbo struggled to field a side, Bulldogs stopped counting the score and loaned them players to help them learn, now it's the fiercest Ferguson Cup rivalry there is.
They are the sides that have sat at the top of the ladder since 2020, they are the sides that have duelled for premiership glory, they are the sides that have dominated Central West selections.
"I look forward to it, I think it's just because they are so good, being able to play a team of that calibre and the level of the game we play when we play against them is fantastic," Waterford said.
"The quality of the the rugby we get to play against them is why we all get so excited to play Dubbo and Dubbo will say the same, they enjoy playing us as well.
"It's very physical, it's very technical and it's just good rugby to be involved with."
This Saturday's match against the currently undefeated Roolettes and Bathurst will be played on Dubbo's home turf.
Bulldogs have only won there once since in the past three years. That was a 29-10 triumph in 2021 which ultimately saw them declared premiers after COVID-19 forced the abandonment of the finals series.
That also stands as the last time Bulldogs beat their Dubbo rivals as well.
Last year they drew their first clash 8-all in Bathurst, but the Roolettes won the next two regular season meetings, the major semi-final and then the grand final.
So what it is that has transformed the Roolettes from strugglers to a powerhouse? As Waterford sees it, it began with a whole-club approach.
"When they started out they had to grow their women's program, they've had to get girls interested in wanting to come and play," she said.
"It just goes to show if you have the right club culture and support a women's team coming through, you can go from them having six players when we played them in the first season to having 25 players signing up to come over to Bathurst to play against us."
Both teams now have similar strengths, so the key to Bulldogs being able upset the Roolettes will be staying patient in attack.
When the rivals met earlier this season, Bulldogs had an even share of possession but went down 12-7.
"They are very, very strong defensively like us, so it's about trying to get through that defensive line," Waterford said.
"That's the biggest trouble we have with Dubbo, they are so good defensively, so sometimes it comes down to the luck of the game as to who ends up winning.
"It's just that mindset of we can beat them, we just have to work out how we are going to achieve that on the weekend.
"We're quite a fit team, so we try and increase the tempo, keep ball in hand, multiple phases and just try and crack their defensive line.
"Our patience is something we've really worked on in the last couple of weeks, waiting to find those opportunities to attack their line rather than trying to attack constantly."
While Bulldogs head into the match on the back of two commanding wins - they've scored 95 points in the past fortnight - Waterford said her side is still well prepared.
"We've still had a couple of really tough, physical games leading into this against Cowra and Forbes, really good contact games, which will suit us well," she said.
"We definitely don't have an issue getting up for Dubbo either, Dubbo is our favourite game of the year.
"They are absolutely the favourites, but Bathurst plays better when they're not the favourite."
