Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

Domino's pizza driver allegedly 'kidnapped' in Orange NSW

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domino's pizza driver allegedly 'kidnapped' in Orange NSW. Domino's North Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Domino's pizza driver allegedly 'kidnapped' in Orange NSW. Domino's North Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.

A Domino's pizza delivery driver was allegedly "kidnapped" in Orange earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.