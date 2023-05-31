A Domino's pizza delivery driver was allegedly "kidnapped" in Orange earlier this year.
Prosecutors say the incident took place on the evening of February 26, 2023. It is now before court.
Documents allege the North Orange worker was held against his will in a car near Algona Crescent.
A $5 bottle of Sunkist soft drink was also stolen.
"It was random ... he's kidnapped the Domino's guy," magistrate David Day said during a bail hearing on Thursday.
The alleged offender appeared in Orange Local Court via audio visual link from prison. He showed no emotion.
A letter tendered from his mother said: "My son hasn't had a good life, it was full of domestic violence."
The Central Western Daily has chosen not to publish his name. He has not been convicted.
Bail was denied. Magistrate Day said: "His history of offending is very, very concerning ... my view is it would be an unacceptable risk."
A trial is likely 16 to 18 months away. The case will next be heard June 8.
