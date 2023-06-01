SCORING two tries on Group 10 grand final day to help a side which included her sister to glory - that afternoon in 2015 is the moment Emily Rhynehart wrote her name into St Pat's folklore.
Now, 2,821 days after that grand final moment, Rhynehart will experience another huge moment in her league tag career with the Saints.
When she runs out onto Jack Arrow Oval on Sunday to take on the Orange Hawks in what is now a Western-wide premiership, it will be her 100th game as a Saint.
It's a milestone moment she will share with team-mate Meredith Jones, a player who was also there with her for game number one.
"Mez and I started the same year, 2015, and we're pretty good friends, so it's pretty cool that we're able to do it together," Rhynehart said.
"From when Mez first started to where she is now, it's just been incredible to watch.
"For her to come back after having Archie, she did that pretty quickly, and for her to be as dominant as she is, that's pretty special."
Before Rhynehart played her first game for St Pat's, she had spent close to five years developing into a league tag weapon for Group 9 outfit Tumbarumba.
It was university which brought her to Bathurst in 2015 and soon began her association with the Saints.
"I started playing tag in the early days, 2009, 2010, I played tag and netball. Then I moved to Bathurst for uni and just moved from Tumba to Pat's," she said.
"My sister played for them and the uni team had like 40 girls in one team, so I wanted to play down town and play with my sister, which was pretty cool.
"I met obviously Karah [Logan] and all the other girls then. That first year was my first premiership, so that was pretty cool."
As Emily mentioned, she wasn't the first Rhynehart to play for the Saints. Her sister Bridgid was already a Pat's star with Group 10 representative experience on her resume.
Emily quickly became as influential as Bridgid, the sisters both earned Group 10 selection, and on grand final day in 2015 they ran out onto the field alongside each other.
They faced two-time defending champions Bathurst Panthers, but when Emily scored in the 13th minute it put the Saints on the path to glory.
By half-time Emily had two tries, both scored in the left corner, and from there the Saints went to to a 14-4 win.
There have been premiership success stories since for Emily Rhynehart, but that win is the one she cherishes most.
"Probably the first grand final is the highlight to be honest, playing it with Bridg was pretty special," she said.
"There was another year when Hawks were unbeaten and we beat them in the grand final, that was pretty satisfying as well, but other than that they all sort of merge a little bit."
Since that first season Rhynehart has been a Saint the whole way through, save one year when playing with CSU in the Mid West League when COVID-19 saw the Group 10 senior competitions abandoned.
She won a premiership that year too in a side which included fellow Saints Jones and Bronte Emanuel.
But it is in the blue and white that Rhynehart most enjoys playing.
"I've played with Pat's the whole way through, we obviously had that COVID year off and a few of us Pat's girls went to Mungoes just so we could keep playing, we won the premiership that year," she said.
"But other than that I've been with Pat's the whole way through.
"The best thing about playing with Pat's is the club culture, like we're all just really good friends on the field and off the field, which makes playing really fun.
"Obviously it's nice to win, but it's not the be all and end all, it's being around the girls and playing."
Having her 100th game come on Saints home turf will make Sunday's clash that more special.
Jones, who's currently the leading try scorer in the competition with 12, will wear the number 10 jumper while Rhynehart will be in the nine.
"We had a look at it at the end of last season and we sort of worked out it would be at home, it's nice that is sort of played out that way," she said.
"I've played a few different positions, obviously with Mish [Somers] and Bronte it's hard to get a start in the halves with those two there. I have covered a little bit in the halves, but I mainly play at hooker or in the centre.
"It's been hooker the last two years, but I don't mind, I'll play wherever."
Sunday's match against Hawks will kick off at 10.30am.
