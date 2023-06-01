Western Advocate
Emily Rhynehart goes from two-try grand final hero to Saints stalwart

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Emily Rhynehart will play her 100th game for St Pat's this Sunday. Picture by Phil Blatch
SCORING two tries on Group 10 grand final day to help a side which included her sister to glory - that afternoon in 2015 is the moment Emily Rhynehart wrote her name into St Pat's folklore.

