DRIVING without a licence has equated to more time off the road for a 38-year-old man.
Joseph J Gersbach of Busby Street, South Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 24, 2023 of driving with a suspended licence.
According to court documents, Gersbach was driving east along Busy Street in Bathurst just before 3.30pm on April 23, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
Gersbach told officers his licence was suspended, which was confirmed by checks on the RMS system.
The court heard his licence had been temporarily cancelled from April 18 to July 17, 2023 for demerit point loss.
During sentencing, Magistrate C Farnan found the charge against Gersbach proven.
He was fined $400 and disqualified from getting behind the wheel for six months.
