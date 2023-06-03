2MCE broadcasters Eduardo and Marcela Paez, and Nenita Lopez-Weekes are passionate advocates for ethnic and multicultural broadcasting in our community.
This led them to attend the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters' Council (NEMBC) conference in Sydney to connect with like-minded broadcasters from across the community radio sector.
Ethnic and multicultural community broadcasting plays an important role in connecting people to their ancestry, language and culture.
It also gives them the opportunity to share it with others.
More than 100 languages are broadcast from 130 community radio stations across Australia.
The NEMBC conference draws many of these broadcasters together to discuss the changing media landscape, how ethnic broadcasting has survived the pandemic and local news production.
Marcela Paez said one of the most interesting discussions was about engaging young people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.
"Multicultural broadcasting helps so many people from different ethnic backgrounds in Australia to connect in their own language ... it is so important to get younger broadcasters on board and share the knowledge with them," she said.
She said she values the advocacy and support from the NEMBC.
"They help maintain multicultural programs on local community radio stations like our own 2MCE in Bathurst," she said.
Listen to Philipiniana with Nenita Lopez-Weekes at 6pm every Thursday, followed by the Latin American Program with Eduardo and Marcela Paez at 7pm.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or listen via the Community Radio Plus app.
2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange.
Our mission is to communicate the views, needs, interests and aspirations of our communities.
Our ethnic and multicultural programming provides a diverse range of viewpoints; connects people with their ancestry, language and culture; and provides a platform for sharing culture with the wider Central West community.
If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE and sharing your culture or language, you can volunteer in a range of roles both on-air and behind the scenes.
Contact the station to find out more on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au.
