Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Logan Jones in Bathurst Court for breaching an AVO

By Court Reporter
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse, where Logan Jones was sentenced for breaching an AVO. File picture
Bathurst Courthouse, where Logan Jones was sentenced for breaching an AVO. File picture

AN ARGUMENT with a woman that warranted a call to police has resulted in a criminal conviction for a 26-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.