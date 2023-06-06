AN ARGUMENT with a woman that warranted a call to police has resulted in a criminal conviction for a 26-year-old.
Logan Jones of Durham Street, West Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 24, 2023 of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Jones went to a home on Durham Street in Bathurst about 1pm on March 10, 2023 where she began to yell at a woman.
Due to her escalation in behaviour, police were called around the time Jones started arguing with another person.
The court heard police arrived about 1.15pm and, as officers approached the home, they heard two women arguing.
Officers then went inside and saw Jones fighting with the first woman, who was a protected person in an AVO against her.
Jones was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Magistrate C Farnan found the charge proven as Jones - who was noted to have a limited record - was "clearly guilty of the offence".
Jones was convicted and fined $200.
