CAMERON Jackson was once teeing off on the greens in Bathurst, but soon he'll be playing in the United States and the world.
The up and coming 19-year-old golfer has taken a big step towards a professional career in the sport, signing on to Georgia State University's men's golf program for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Jackson, who won the 2023 Men's Bathurst Golf Club Championship as recently as April, will jet off to the United States later this year, where he'll fulfil a five-year dream.
"This is very exciting. I've been looking forward to a bit of a new challenge and experiencing college life over there," he said.
"Being around 10 other guys who want to be there just as bad as me, it's very exciting.
"I've been working towards this since I was 14.
"I want my career to be golf and it's actually a big move for the boy from Bathurst."
Jackson said it feels "really rewarding" to have signed for Georgia State.
"My team and I have a lot of coaches in Sydney and I've been working with and seen quite frequently since I was 14.
"It's something we've worked towards, so it's kind of not like we got there now and we're backing off the pedal.
"But it's very exciting to get the gig over there and that work has paid off but there's still a lot more to come."
He's first two events for Georgia State will take him to Las Vegas and the Bahamas.
"I'm in division one and it's very competitive," she said.
"The tournaments I play will be up against other colleges. It's exactly the same as other professional sports
"My first two tournaments, I'll be in Las Vegas and then the Bahamas, so there's a lot of travelling all over the place."
Jackson has enjoyed success at the junior level right across Australia, including a runner-up finish at the Cronulla Open, a third-place showing at the Northern Territory Classic and fourth place at the Bonville Champions Trophy.
Georgia State assistant coach Josh Edgar, who recruited Jackson into the team, said he's excited to welcome to the United States.
"Cameron is a dedicated young man who consistently drives hours between Bathurst and Sydney in Australia in search of greatness," he said.
"He works incredibly hard with the team around him to improve each area of his game.
"We are excited to have Cam join our program this fall. He has a bright future ahead of him."
Jackson joins the team alongside Western Australia product Gareth Steyn, who was the 2022 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year while playing at Augusta.
Jackson most recent performance in his home town, in the 2023 Men's Bathurst Golf Club Championship, was was a commanding win.
He shot a four under score of 280 to end up eight strokes clear of nearest challenger Stephen McDonald while Reece Hodson (292) was third.
Jackson shot rounds of 73 and 67 over the opening weekend and continued his dominance over the last two days with efforts of 71 and 69.
In the process he became just the second player in tournament history to win the event with a below par score.
