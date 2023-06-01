Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst golfer Cameron Jackson joins Georgia State University's men's golf program

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 1 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Jackson with the Men's Bathurst Golf Club Championships trophy. He signed on with Georgia State's men's golf program for 2023-24. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Cameron Jackson with the Men's Bathurst Golf Club Championships trophy. He signed on with Georgia State's men's golf program for 2023-24. Picture by Alexander Grant.

CAMERON Jackson was once teeing off on the greens in Bathurst, but soon he'll be playing in the United States and the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.