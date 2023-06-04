Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

St Stanislaus College and Diocesan Catholic Girls High School celebrated 50-year reunion

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:43am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hadfield and Daryl Williams enjoying the reunion on the Saturday night.
John Hadfield and Daryl Williams enjoying the reunion on the Saturday night.

FIFTY years since finishing school is no small feat, so the St Stanislaus College and Diocesan Catholic Girls High School recently celebrated a reunion in style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.