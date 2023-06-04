FIFTY years since finishing school is no small feat, so the St Stanislaus College and Diocesan Catholic Girls High School recently celebrated a reunion in style.
The graduating classes of 1973 joined over the weekend of Friday, May 26, until Sunday, May 28, to properly catch up and commemorate the 50-year milestone.
Daryl Williams was instrumental in organising the Stannies portion of the reunion, leaving the organisation for the Diocesan ladies up to one of their alumni.
But, there were times when the two schools came together to celebrate.
The first event took place on the Friday evening, where attendees from both colleges came together for catch-up drinks at the Knickerbocker Hotel.
"When we were in the Knickerbocker, it was funny because every time the door opened and an old bloke would walk in, we would all go 'who's that'?", Mr Williams said.
"Some of those people, to be quite honest, a lot of us hadn't seen for 50 years."
Despite having some difficulty recognising a few of the men present at the reunion, Mr Williams said the weekend was the perfect time to get re-acquainted.
This was especially evident as attendees participated in a college tour on the Saturday, where the men stayed to reminisce on the glory days of Stannies rugby.
"We watched the first XXV play against Barker College," Mr Williams said.
"Unfortunately, Stannies didn't win a game all day. We all played football up there, and that never used to happen I can tell you."
Following the college tour, attendees at both the Stannies and Dio reunions came together at the Bathurst RSL, for a celebratory dinner on the Saturday evening.
Approximately 50 people attended the festivities over the weekend, coming from all across Australia.
People travelled from Perth, Adelaide, and all around the Central West to take part in the weekend.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"12 people had passed away that we are aware of," Mr Williams said.
These people were honoured during the Saturday evening, with a dedication that was accompanied by the Beatles song; In my Life.
The lyrics detail the people and places that are remembered over a lifetime, especially those who have died too soon.
"And then we announced the people, and it was just beautiful," Mr Williams said.
Overall, for Mr Williams, the weekend was about celebrating the relationships that were formed over the years of attending St Stanislaus College.
"It's all about the camaraderie and that we all went together," Ms Williams said.
This was not the first time the class of 1973 have come together for a reunion.
The class also gathered for the 10, 20 and 40 year events, and will now consider hosting a reunion every two years, amid growing health concerns.
"We're not sure how we will go in the future ... we're all getting older and there's people with a lot of health issues," Mr Williams said.
Mr Williams thanked everybody who attended over the weekend, and said he is looking forward to catching up with everyone again in a few years.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.