DUBBO Demons drew first blood earlier in the season, but Bathurst Giants will be looking to hit back in the latest round of AFL Central West Women's.
Giants will host Demons at George Park 1 on Saturday, only a stone's throw away from the venue that hosted the two's teams clash in last year's grand final.
Giants got up in that clash at George Park 2, but it was the Demons that won by three points in the round two clash.
That match was the Giants' first game of the season - they had the bye in the opening round - so coach Steve Mann is confident his girls can get the job done this time, as they have more game-time under their belt.
"I still think some of our girls are carrying a few little injuries but we'll see what happens," he said.
"It's a long season, so we're not too stressed.
"They got on top of us up there, but we'll see how it goes down here [in Bathurst] on the weekend.
"When we played them, it was Dubbo's second game and that was only our first game because we had the bye.
"We were just trying to work it all out. We had a lot of first time players, so it was all a bit new on the day and we also had to travel to Dubbo.
"We've got a few games under our belt now and we're playing at home, so it'll be a bit different."
Based on head-to-head results between Giants and Demons, Mann believes the Dubbo club always brings the best out of them.
"They've been a really good football team," he said.
"They draw on a big area for football players, so they're a very, very good football team."
Demons currently lead the AFL Central West Women's ladder, having won four games from as many matches.
Giants sit second, their only loss the aforementioned loss to the Demons in round two.
Bathurst rivals Bushrangers are currently in third, with two wins and two losses, while Orange Tigers are fourth with just the one win.
Cowra Blues, who rejoined the competition in 2023, remain winless and in last place.
Giants forward Olivia Johnston leads the way in the goal kicking departed, having booted 12 majors from four games, five ahead of her Demons rival Kristen Coady in second.
First bounce is at 12.30pm.
