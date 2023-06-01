SOUTHS remains winless after the opening four rounds, but coach Scott Hanrahan will be hoping that'll all change on Saturday.
The two blues are set to clash with city rivals St Pat's in round five of Central West Premier League Hockey Women's, with both teams without a win to start the season.
Souths has lost all three games it has played, while St Pat's first win of the season against Parkes last week has been stripped due to the Saints playing an unregistered player.
Hanrahan said his team has been improving every week.
READ MORE:
"A win is something that we obviously want but we've got a really young team and squad this year," he said.
"For us, it's just about improving and rebuilding and growing week in, week out.
"We had a pretty good showing against Parkes [on May 13], despite the scoreline [2-0 loss]. There was a lot of improvement there and we've worked hard over the past couple of weeks at training.
"We're hoping to grow and improve, that's the big thing."
With a local derby on offer, this Saturday's match will add that extra spice.
"A lot of these girls know each other locally, through the juniors," Hanrahan said.
"Our senior players in the team know the senior girls at Pat's as well and it is always a good clash between the two clubs.
"There is a lot of respect between the two clubs but bragging rights is always nice to get."
Hanrahan will look to the likes of Jess Watterson, Emma White and skipper Ali Stanford to lead the way in the local derby.
"I think Jess has been playing some pretty good hockey this season," he said.
"Emma is obviously another one as well and Ali Stanford, it's important for her to put in a good effort up there, which I know she will."
Souths and St Pat's will get underway at the Cooke Hockey Complex from 12.20pm on Saturday.
In other games, Bathurst City will travel away to play Parkes, while Lithgow Panthers will host Orange CYMS.
Orange United has the bye.
After four rounds, Panthers top the ladder with four wins from as many games, while Parkes trail in second, with United and CYMS rounding out the top four in third and fourth respectively.
All three Bathurst clubs are currently outside the top four - Bathurst City in fifth, Souths in sixth and St Pat's in seventh.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.