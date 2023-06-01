Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Souths looking to break winless duck in Central West Premier League Hockey

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:59pm, first published June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Watterson and her Souths teammates will be looking for a Bathurst derby win on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch
Jess Watterson and her Souths teammates will be looking for a Bathurst derby win on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch

SOUTHS remains winless after the opening four rounds, but coach Scott Hanrahan will be hoping that'll all change on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.