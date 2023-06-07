WORKING in the disability support sector can be a very rewarding experience, providing the necessary and sometimes life-changing support to people living with disability in the community.
Glenray is very fortunate to be one of the largest NDIS registered providers in Bathurst and provides over 6400 hours per week of support to individuals across Bathurst and Lithgow regions.
Glenray provides support for people to live independently, whether it be in their home or specialist disability accommodation, support to access the community with social activities, employment and learning or support with personal care.
The care industries including disability support are growing each year, with an ever increasing shortage of staff being one of the significant challenges facing people living with disability being able to access quality supports when and where they want.
Glenray continues to have new opportunities across all areas of the organisation, and is seeking caring, supportive and positive people to join the organisation.
Glenray has launched a new initiative, Open Day Everyday @ Glenray, and invites any prospective employees to drop in, have a look around and see what Glenray does.
Or drop in a resume and have a quick chat.
We are always looking for people who exhibit our values of positivity, respect, integrity, connection and commitment and who are looking for a career with purpose.
The new recruitment model allows for more agility and focus on trained quality staff.
"Our priority is that the right people are working in the right role at the right time to ensure the best quality support is delivered to people in our community," manager of learning and development Kate Gorrell said.
Glenray recognises that not everyone might have the required skills, and has introduced a comprehensive onboarding program that includes in-depth, face-to-face induction, on-the-job training and mentoring, opportunities for Cert 3 or 4 learning, and ongoing skill development with in-house accredited training skill sets.
For more information and to see how you can make a difference for people living with disability in our community, drop in and see Glenray - Open Day, Every Day!
Call into 225 Howick Street, Bathurst, ring (02) 6331 2388 or email careers@glenray.com.au.
