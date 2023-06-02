DOUG Hewitt has enjoyed plenty of fond memories against Mudgee Dragons and on Sunday, he'll be hoping to create new ones.
Hewitt has been named at halfback for Bathurst Panthers for an away trip to Glen Willow, which will mark his fifth appearance of the Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Back in 2019, Hewitt scored an extra-time field goal that ultimately proved the difference in a low-scoring 9-8 grand final win over Mudgee at Carrington Park.
While that team from four years is vastly different from the one in 2023 - only Hewitt, Josh Rivett and Jake and Jed Betts remain - Hewitt is hoping to get another memorable win against the high-flying Dragons.
"It was one of those things that year [in 2019], where we had a target on our back from winning the previous year," he said.
"Mudgee gave it to us all year, so it was always going to be a tough one in the grand final and it proved that in the end, going down to extra-time.
"It's one of those grand finals that you dream about. To come away with the win, it was amazing.
"Mudgee were pretty disappointed and they took it pretty hard, so it's been a good rivalry."
It's been a challenging 2023 season for Panthers, with the Bathurst club managing to win three games out of six, suffering heavy defeats to Dubbo CYMS (60-0) and Parkes (34-6).
Hewitt said Panthers will need to step up if they want to get a result against Mudgee on Sunday.
"We're gonna need to step up a fair bit from the footy we've been playing," he said.
"Mudgee is sort of one of the tougher teams you'll have to go up against.
"But like against St Pat's, I didn't play that game, but the boys really turned it on and got the win over them.
"So it's just gonna be one of those games where everyone's gonna need to show up, with their heads screwed on and ready to go."
Hewitt said the team is trying to improve in its "effort areas".
"We need to work on our simple stuff," he said.
"We're one of those teams that if we complete our simple stuff, do it right and get a role on, we would be one of the smarter teams in that sense.
"It's just the smaller things where we're falling apart and not completing.
"We're pretty much stripping everything back and going back to basics."
In terms of the team that lined-up against Lithgow Workies last week, it's a fairly similar line-up, except for a few changes.
Joey Bugg comes back into the team at five-eight, replacing Nick Tilburg, while Tiaho Hamahona-Taiaroa and Jia Siakisoni drop off the bench, replaced only by Talon Hodge.
Kick-off at Glen Willow is from 2pm.
