I LIVED previously in Zimbabwe, and was privileged to visit many of the national parks.
I have seen lions making a kill, rhinos mating, a 15-metre python blocking my road and (accidentally) a hippo rather too close for comfort.
I've been charged by elephants a couple of times, had a baboon try to steal my camera, and had an ostrich pecking at the wing-mirror on my car.
Exciting as these experiences were, I've derived great satisfaction from observing Australian wildlife.
We've always enjoyed having birds around us and they in turn enjoy visiting us, I think mainly on account of the 44 trees we have planted in our yard and the blocks of bird food we hang in one of them.
We get rosellas, beautiful king parrots, grass parrots, rainbow lorikeets, and a host of smaller birds. And galahs.
There is a reason galah is Australian slang for a loud, annoying person - they are loud, annoying birds.
A food block that lasts a week with all the other birds lasts two days if the galahs come and find it.
But apart from them, it's lovely having the other birds around.
Some have become quite used to our presence, and once a king parrot who was lamenting the absence of food just moved up the branch while I put some more out - only a metre or so away from me.
We've also had echidnas and blue-tongued lizards in the garden, and currently have a resident possum who sometimes comes and has some bird food at night.
She doesn't eat much, and doesn't run over the roof all night, so I don't mind.
We also have mice around the place, but I reluctantly trap them if they get in the house. (I'm one of those weirdos who catches spiders and takes them outside instead of killing them.)
We live on the edge of Bathurst, and my wife once saw a kangaroo hopping down our street. So when foreigners ask "and do you have kangaroos hopping down the streets in Australia?" we can reply "yes!".
My point is this. With a bit of trouble planting trees and trying to attract wildlife, you can see all sorts in your backyard, and they will give you a lot of joy and satisfaction.
And now, I'm off to buy one of those native bee hotels!
