Bathurst residents, like many of the families around Australia, had their own garden, usually in their backyard, until the 1950s - and some later.
The idea was to have a cottage garden so they were self-sufficient.
Besides vegetables, most gardens had a variety of fruit trees such as a couple of apple types, pears, apricots, peaches, nectarines and even grape vines if there was space.
Out of season, families could rely on purchasing fruit and vegetables brought in by train.
Chinese gardeners also grew vegetables along the banks of the Macquarie River for decades. Many home-delivered their fresh vegetables.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Some of the early vegetable prices are of interest, especially with prices we are paying in 2023.
Some prices noted in March 1917 were: beetroot 1/- a dozen, cabbages 2/6 per dozen, carrots 1/6 per dozen bunches, celery 3/- per dozen heads, cucumbers 6d per dozen, lettuce 9d to 1/- per dozen, onions 5/- to 6/- per cwt, potatoes 4/- to 5/- per cwt, pumpkin 4/- a dozen, tomatoes 3/- a wooden case, eating apples 7/- to 8/- per wooden case, rhubarb 4/- a dozen stalks and strawberries 6d to 8d per pound.
Bananas sold at 20/- to 24/- per case and watermelons at 6/- per cwt.
In April 1935, the Sherman family in George Street were offering choice cauliflowers at 4d each.
Green peas were 5d per pound, best tomatoes 3d per pound, marrows 3d each, sweet potatoes 3d per pound, best potatoes 10 pounds for a shilling, swede turnips 4 pound for 6d, pumpkin 1d per pound, local celery 4d per bunch, large curly cabbages 6d each, Jonathan apples 18 for 6d and large quinces 6 for 6d. They had big supplies of preserving melons.
The Agricultural Gazette of New South Wales, along with the two Bathurst newspapers and E. Webb and Co, incorporated garden tips and recommended sowing dates in their various publications.
The following is from the Agricultural Gazette in June 1904:
"Prepare some ground whenever convenient. If the soil is not naturally of good quality, mix an abundance of manure with it when trenching. Sheep, horse, cattle or fowl dung, either alone or better mixed together, and if possible well rotted. This is the stuff to make good vegetables, and as there should be abundance available on every farm, it needs only the little trouble of collecting and storing to keep a supply handy.
"The growth of weeds has been considerable this year and requires a little perseverance to clear away.
"A dozen or so well-grown and cared-for asparagus plants should provide a considerable amount of shoots, perhaps quite sufficient for the family.
"The planting may await early in the spring.
"Broad beans are easy to grow. If seeds were sown last month the young plants should be growing satisfactorily. They should be well cultivated and weeds destroyed.
"Brussels sprouts deserve to be grown largely, especially in cool climate districts, like Bathurst. Sow a little seed in a seed bed. Any seedlings on hand large enough to shift should be picked out with a view to planting them out when they have grown sufficiently large.
"Cabbage and cauliflower seeds should be sown two or three times during the month, according to probable requirements.
"Sow enough seeds with the object to be kept in mind being the desirability of having on hand just a little more plants to allow for probable losses.
"Endeavour to make the young cabbages grow well at the start by good supplies of manure and by frequent cultivation, but not by earthing them up.
"They will then be better able to withstand the attacks of aphids, and perhaps other pests."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.