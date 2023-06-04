Western Advocate
Hungry for tips about how to create an edible house yard | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated June 4 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Bathurst backyards were not just a good place for photo shoots.
THIS week's photo shows Mr and Mrs Gordon with their family and granddaughters in their backyard posing for local photographer, Mr Gregory, in January 1915. They have brought some chairs out into the garden. If you recognise the image, please contact me at amcrae@lisp.com.au

Bathurst residents, like many of the families around Australia, had their own garden, usually in their backyard, until the 1950s - and some later.

