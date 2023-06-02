IT'S a tale of the best defence, up against the best attack.
One team wants to go one better than last year, while the other wants to bring back the glory days.
And it's first up against second in a mouth-watering top of the table clash.
It's the Bathurst derby and it's take three in the Western Premier League (WPL).
Ladder-leader Bathurst '75 is set to lock horns with local rivals Panorama at Proctor Park on Saturday, in the biggest match of the WPL season so far.
The occasion is not lost on either team and '75 captain James Christie, who scored four goals in his last match against Dubbo Bulls, is expecting a tough match.
"The boys are definitely looking forward to the game this weekend," he said.
"It's going to be a tough one and it always is a tough game against Panorama.
"We are in flying form at the moment, which obviously bends the pendulum in our favour but you can never doubt that Panorama will come out flying."
'75 is the form side at the moment, top of the table, having scored an incredible 23 goals in just six games, four clear of the next best scorers (Orana Spurs on 19).
Christie believes the royal blues' 9-1 win over Bulls last time out has given his side the confidence they can score.
"I think scoring nine goals last week sort of shows not only us but the competition that we definitely deserve to be at the top," he said.
"But Pano are definitely going to be hard to break down, with their strong backline. They've also got a firing front line when all in form."
Panorama captain Paul Long said he's looking forward to the match, which is the most anticipated Bathurst derby in WPL to date.
"I think the anticipation for it has been big," he said.
"You play football for these and the fact that we're both up there is a testament to Bathurst football but beside that, it's just exciting to be a part of that, considering a few years ago, the WPL wasn't a thing."
Going up against a team that scored nine goals last week, Long said his backline will have to be on song, if they want to secure all three points.
"That performance for ['75 against Bulls] is obviously a big confidence booster, but we definitely shouldn't let that affect us at all," he said.
"I think you can only focus on yourself and if you start focusing on other external influences, that's when that kind of thing can affect you.
"I definitely back our boys to get the job done. They're a pain to train with, so I can only imagine they're worst to play against."
While the Goats defence has been the best in WPL in 2023 - they've conceded just four goals - Panorama has managed just nine goals from six outings.
Last week's nil-all draw with Orange Waratahs was plagued by near chances denied by inches and the woodwork.
Long admitted his side needs to take make the most of its opportunity.
"We definitely need to convert our chances," he said.
"We've been creating a lot. It's a part of football, where you'll sometimes put everything in the back of the net and sometimes it won't go in.
"The boys at the back have been doing a really good job. It's just up top where we need to be rewarding the hard work we've all been putting in."
The first WPL Bathurst derby finished in a 2-all draw on June 18 last year, before '75 claimed a 2-0 win on August 25, courtesy of goals from Tom Rooke and Luke Mutton.
Saturday's match will kick-off at 3pm from Proctor Park.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.