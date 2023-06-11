PUBLIC feedback stands between Bathurst Regional Council and it receiving permission to host five motor sport events at Mount Panorama in 2023 and 2024.
The NSW government's Office of Sport has issued a call for feedback on a proposal to hold five events at the mountain between October 5, 2023 and April 1, 2024.
An order has been drafted under the Motor Sports Events Act that would permit council to conduct motor racing at Mount Panorama over the period specified.
The draft order specifically names the five events as the Bathurst 1000 (October 5 to 8), the Bathurst International (November 9 to 12), Challenge Bathurst (November 23 to 30), the Bathurst 12 Hour (February 16 to 22), and the Bathurst 6 Hour (March 29 to April 1).
All of these events require full track closures to be in place.
Due to the circuit being a public residential road, there can only be five full closures per year.
Before making the final decision on the proposal, the Minister for Sport, Stephen Kamper, has asked the public for their opinions by sharing a draft version of the order.
There are two ways for people to submit their feedback.
The first is by completing a survey on the NSW government's website, which asks a mix of multiple choice and open-ended questions, including inviting comments about the duration of the event periods.
Survey respondents will also be asked to identify if they are a resident of Mount Panorama, a resident of the broader Bathurst area, just a motor sport enthusiast, or a local business owner. If none of these options apply, they will be asked to specify the group they are part of.
As an alternative to filling out the survey, people can also send an email to events@sport.nsw.gov.au.
Feedback must be received by 5pm on Tuesday, June 20.
Once the order is completed and the council submits their application, the Office of Sport, as the government coordinating agency, will advise the minister on whether the council should be authorised to organise the proposed events at Mount Panorama.
They will also recommend any rules or requirements that should be put in place for the council.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
