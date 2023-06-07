PETS, a water pressure cleaner and an "angry" man.
Those were the factors behind a set of charges for a 36-year-old, who "should've just walked away" from a heated argument with a woman.
Kyle Andrew O'Connor of Wellington Street, Eglinton was before Bathurst Local Court on May 24, 2023 to enter a plea of guilty to common assault and damaging property.
Court documents state O'Connor was at the victim's home on Colville Street in Windradyne about 9pm on January 14, 2023 after he went to a person's home to feed their pets.
While O'Connor and the victim were in the kitchen, the woman asked how things went with the animals when an enraged O'Connor said "just (expletive) stop it".
O'Connor went outside to have a cigarette. He then went to go back inside when he placed his hands on the victim and moved her aside.
The court heard O'Connor left and went to his parent's home.
The following day the victim called police and told them O'Connor was messaging her on an iPad saying he wanted his water pressure cleaner back.
Just before 1pm that day, O'Connor went to the victim's home and as he was leaving, he struck the rear driver's side light on her car.
Police went to a home on Wellington Street in Eglinton about 5.45pm the same day where O'Connor was arrested. He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court the matters fell "right towards the bottom end of seriousness" and noted his client had not offended since the incident.
"He should have walked away, he was angry," Mr Naveed said.
"He has been an outstanding member of the community his whole life. This is the only time he's come to court."
Magistrate C Farnan found O'Connor had a lack of "cooperation and remorse" given he refused to speak with police and initially entered pleas of not guilty to the charges, which resulted in a hearing date being set.
O'Connor was placed on a conditional release order - without conviction - for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay $350 in compensation to the victim.
