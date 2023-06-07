Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Kyle Andrew O'Connor in Bathurst Court for assault, property damage

By Court Reporter
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
Bathurst Courthouse. File picture

PETS, a water pressure cleaner and an "angry" man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.