AFTER months of persistence, Zac Merritt has got his man.
Lee McClintock had originally retired from rugby league due to work commitments, but Merritt wasn't going to take 'no' as an answer.
The talented centre has been named to return for the blue and whites this Sunday, after Merritt was able to convince McClintock to return to St Pat's.
"He had been retired at the start of the season," Merritt said.
"He was training with us during the whole pre-season and he had done the trials with us and then, with work, he sort of just got too busy and really couldn't play.
"But I've stayed onto him the whole time, pretty much trying to coax him into coming back because he was such a big part of our team over the last couple of years with the rebuild and getting the boys' attitude where it should be."
McClintock will start in the centres alongside Jackson Brien in a massive home game against Orange Hawks in Peter McDonald Premiership.
Merritt said he comes straight into the starting line-up because of his experience.
"He's was a big part of the team over the last two to three years," he said.
"Haze Reweti did a really good job for me in the centres but we want to play Hazey boy in the middle.
"So it opened up for Lee to comeback and he's a natural right centre and we only just thought it was normal to put a natural right centre into that position.
"He's been training the house down outside of footy anyway."
Merritt said that the game against Hawks will be a good test, especially as the visitors are fresh off a big 40-4 win over their local rivals CYMS.
"Hawks are sort of peaking at the right time as well," he said.
"They're similar to us, pretty much all local boys that live locally and [coach] Shane [Rodney] has done a really good job with them.
"But it's our first home game since round one, so I'm hoping we'll be up for it, especially with that confidence we got from beating Mudgee."
One of the Hawks players to watch is ex-CSU Mungoes talent Joe Coady.
The first-year Hawks winger bagged a double in what was a comprehensive 40-4 victory on May 27. But the anticipation heading into the game was almost bigger than the match itself.
"Every bloke you talk to, even soccer players are talking about the derby and how fun it will be," he said of the lead-up to the game.
"There's definitely some build up around it and then when you finally get here, the atmosphere is mad.
"I got a rush coming out of the tunnel with the boys. Even the crowd giving it to us a little bit was good fun."
Coady grew up in Canowindra and most recently played five-eighth for the CSU Mungoes in the Woodbridge Cup.
Having accepted a job as a teacher in Orange following his graduation from the university, the flyer was keen to find a club for 2023.
With a few of his mates already aligned with Hawks, it made the decision of which side to sign up with that much easier.
Kick-off at Jack Arrow Oval is at 2pm.
