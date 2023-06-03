A REVIEW of the structure of the Bathurst Youth Council has led to some key changes to increase involvement and commitment.
The youth council is an initiative run by Bathurst Regional Council to engage young people in the community and link them with the council and other youth services.
Recently, following a review of the structure and operation processes of the youth council in 2017, it was decided to make some further changes to the way it runs.
These changes will be implemented on a 12-month trial basis from July, 2023.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
One of the biggest changes is widening the age bracket.
Currently, the youth council is only open to people aged between 15 and 18 years. Now, people from 12 up to the age of 24 can join.
Bathurst council's director of Cultural and Community Services, Alan Cattermole, said this new age range "aligns with state grants and strategy", including how Youth Week is celebrated each year.
"Youth Week is a NSW government initiative whereby local governments are invited to jointly fund local activities. Youth Week targets young people aged 12 to 24," he said.
"The youth council works on a Youth Week activity annually, therefore it is appropriate that the target ages are consistent.
"The youth council are considered a voice for young people. It is anticipated that the wider age range will ensure that the group is more representative of young people in the region."
In addition to opening up the age range, the youth council will meet more often in the new term.
The one-meeting-every-two-months format will be replaced by monthly meetings, which will take place on Mondays between 4.30pm and 6pm.
"Experience has demonstrated that attending meetings during school time is challenging for youth councillors as they attempt to balance their membership with school commitments," Mr Cattermole said.
"It is anticipated that this meeting time will also allow a larger number of young people in paid employment to join the youth council and attend meetings."
Currently, the number of youth councillors is capped at 14, but Bathurst council will now accept up to 22, depending on applications.
There will no longer be limits on how many years people can serve.
Previously, the maximum was three years, but now a youth councillor can remain a member for an unlimited length of time while they fit within the age range of 12 to 24 years.
However, they must reapply each year during the recruitment period and have their application assessed with all other applications.
Applications are currently open for the next Bathurst Youth Council.
To find out more information, or submit an application, visit the Bathurst Regional Council website.
Applications must be received by 4pm on Monday, June 19.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.