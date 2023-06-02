SCOTT McWhirter joined NSW Police because he wanted to investigate serious crimes.
Twenty-seven years on, he says that while he has loved the challenge of being a criminal investigator, it's the bonds he's made on the job that have been most rewarding.
Sergeant McWhirter was piped out of Bathurst Police Station on Friday morning, June 2, through a guard of honour, as he finished his last shift of a distinguished career that has taken him all over the state.
Reflecting on his career, Sgt McWhirter said what drew him to policing was the idea of helping people.
At the time he was working in admin, within NSW Police, and friends encouraged him to join up.
After a six-month stint at the police academy, he was stationed at Campbelltown, and then at his first country station, Bathurst.
Since then he has worked all over the state, including in the neighbouring Orange police command - where, in the early 2000s, he was part of the NSW Police's Target Action Group. He then became a detective and worked all around the state.
He said he joined the police with the aim of investigating serious crime and it was "really good" to get into investigating work, which he did for about 12 years.
"That part was challenging and hard work, and I really enjoyed it," he said.
"But I think probably, in my career, the best part has been the people and the troops I've worked with.
"We have each other's backs and care for each other, enormously.
"In this career, you've got to take the good with the bad ... that's probably the only way you get a bit of longevity out of it."
Sgt McWhirter said that now he is retired, he plans to spend more time with his kids, grandkids and parents.
"I live in Orange, but we're not moving anywhere," he said.
As for his final day on the job, he said it was both a happy and sad day.
"I have made many, many friends here.
"I'm going to miss the people, and all my friends.
"It will be very different, but good-different."
Superintendent of Bathurst Police District, Supt Bob Noble, congratulated Sgt McWhirter on his career.
"It's been an amazing career - 27 years," he said.
"Not everyone is built for that. To make such a long career, fully operational the whole time, and achieve the outstanding things he has done operationally and professionally [is amazing].
"The friendships he has forged and alliances he has made; he is held in incredibly high esteem, not only in Bathurst but across the state."
