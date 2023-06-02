Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Meet some of Bathurst stars gunning for Astley Cup glory in the century edition

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 2 2023 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the 2023 Bathurst High Campus Astley Cup team. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Members of the 2023 Bathurst High Campus Astley Cup team. Picture by Bradley Jurd

THE Astley Cup is right around the corner and Bathurst High Campus will be hoping to etch its name on the famous trophy in its 100th edition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.