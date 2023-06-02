THE Astley Cup is right around the corner and Bathurst High Campus will be hoping to etch its name on the famous trophy in its 100th edition.
Bathurst has officially announced its squad for all eight teams, as well as Mulvey Cup, which will compete against Orange High School and Dubbo College, to claim bragging rights in one of the oldest school competitions in the Southern Hemisphere.
The opening round of the cup will take place between Dubbo and Orange, with the former hosting on June 15-16.
Bathurst will be home-tied against traditional rivals Orange on June 22-23, before Bathurst travel away to Dubbo on June 29-30.
Ahead of the cup's kick-off, the Western Advocate met up with a number of the school's leading athletes, to get their thoughts on how their teams will go, the importance of the 100th anniversary and what it'll mean to win the cup.
KIRA Dowling will have a tough task in front of her, when she co-captains the Bathurst netball team against Orange.
Orange have long dominated the sport not just at a school level, but at a senior and junior representative level.
While Bathurst has a fairly new squad, Dowling is hoping to turn a few heads when they take on Orange on June 22-23.
"We're looking forward to having a good run this year," she said.
"We're not sure how we'll go but we're very excited to see a lot of year 11s coming into our team.
"Hopefully they can step up and smash it."
Bathurst is yet to play Orange with the new team they've selected, but they did play Dubbo, which they lost in a close one.
"We've taken that loss against Dubbo back to the drawing board to see what else we can do," she said.
"Orange has a new team as well. We'll just have to see how we'll go on the day.
"We'll go in open-minded as underdogs and everyone likes to see an underdog win."
Dowling has also been named in the tennis squad.
KEIRA Copeland will co-captain the netball team alongside the aforementioned Dowling, but she's hoping to play a part for the girls soccer team.
In a recent match against Orange, the girls soccer team suffered a loss, but Copeland is confident the girls can bounce back.
"I think we'll definitely get them back," she said.
"We did not play to our full potential but I think we will win both games of soccer.
"In that game against Orange, we weren't that accurate with our shots."
Being the 100th anniversary and being in her final year at Bathurst High, Copeland knows this year's Astley Cup will be extra special.
"It's my last year and I'm feeling very confident," she said.
"I consider myself very much a competitor, so I would like to take it out in the 100th year."
THERE'S no doubting Regan Stait's ability when it comes to rugby league.
He plays under 18s for St Pat's and he's represented the Western Rams at a junior level.
But this year, in his second last year at Bathurst High, Stait will be hoping to claim a win for the rugby league team and get his hands on the much-coveted Astley Cup trophy.
The lock admits Orange will be the tougher of the two schools.
"I reckon they'll be a challenge but we're Bathurst High, so we'll beat them," he said.
"We'll get over the top of them hopefully but I reckon we'll win."
Stait said the quality Bathurst will be enough to get the job done.
"We started off a bit scrappy but the way we've bound together towards the end is great," he said.
"We played a few teams the other day and the way we're running the ball on the field, we're absolutely killing it. We'll be tough competition."
Stait will also be competing in athletics.
YOU might recognise Stuart Halsey officiating games with a flag in his hand or a whistle in his mouth, but come Astley Cup time, he'll be out on the field representing his school in rugby league.
He described his Bathurst team as "pretty blood good".
"I'm proud of how the boys pumped Dubbo the other week," he said.
"That was a beautiful performance they put on. The team really showed up.
"I reckon we can do it again against both Dubbo and Orange."
He admitted Orange will be the tougher opponent.
"They've got a few big boys like Beau Hartley, that we'll have to keep an eye out for," Halsey said.
"If we can keep him under control, we'll run through them."
Halsey has also been named in a strong boys soccer squad.
BEING in his final year at Bathurst High, Ethan Goldfinch says it's "exhilarating" to be a part of the 100th anniversary.
"The cup is made in heaven," he said.
"I'm just happy to be in the team."
Goldfinch has been selected in the basketball team - where he can play all of the court but mainly point guard - while he'll play in the forward pack for the rugby league team.
He's very confident of his changes against Orange, but is cautious of Dubbo.
"We're going to destroy Orange," he said.
"Then we're going to go alright to Dubbo. Dubbo has got a strong team this year but we'll give them a go, I reckon."
In mentioned the likes of Gus McMahon, Will Burton and James Pietsch as just a few players to watch in the basketball team.
In terms of rugby league, it's his first time playing in the team.
