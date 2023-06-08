A MOTHER was lucky to escape a custodial sentence after a magistrate tussled with the idea of sending her to jail for a set of alcohol-fuelled brawls.
Beryl Murray, 29, of Stack Street, Bathurst narrowly escaped a prison term after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to assault, damaging property, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Murray was at a home in Windradyne about 6pm on January 12, 2023 with two relatives drinking Bundaberg Rum and Vodka Cruisers, court documents state.
During the early hours of the next morning, Murray got into an argument with the first victim before she slammed their phone onto the ground.
The victim walked outside to call police moments before she was grabbed on the shoulders by Murray and headbutted five times.
Once police arrived, they took the woman home. The court heard the victim went to Bathurst Base Hospital about 5.30am to seek treatment for pain from the headbutting.
It was about 7.50am when Murray began to punch the second victim in the face while she was seated on a couch.
During the assault, the woman - who suffered bruising and bleeding from her face - swung out at Murray in defence, only leaving a large scratch on her chest.
The fight lasted for a few minutes before the pair separated and started to verbally abuse each other.
The court heard police returned to the home about 8.15am and arrested Murray, who was with her daughter.
She was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Aboriginal Legal Aid solicitor Usman Naveed said during sentencing on May 31 that at the time of his client's offending, there was a "high level of intoxication".
"She accepts her drinking was not acceptable but since the night, she has abstained from alcohol," Mr Naveed said.
"She deserves an opportunity to address her issues."
Magistrate G Zdenkowski said it was lucky neither victims suffered serious injuries from the assaults, which happened within the walls of a family home.
"Don't you leave here thinking you got away with it. You were very close to being sent to jail," Mr Zdenkowski said.
Murray was sentenced to a two-year intensive correction order with the condition she abstain from alcohol.
She must also continue rehabilitation.
