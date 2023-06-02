CANADIAN company ATCO is applying to build a pumped hydro power plant at Yetholme.
Readers may recall that ATCO was fined $31 million by the Alberta Utilities Commission in April 2019.
They attempted to overcharge ratepayers.
In February this year, ATCO breached the AANA Environmental Claims Code by making misleading and deceptive claims on a flyer distributed to households in Perth advertising natural gas.
The flyer said that "natural gas is better for the environment and produces 70% less greenhouse gas".
In April this year, the Alberta Utilities Commission said ATCO Electric must refund about $16 million to the Alberta Electric System Operator, regarding construction of a power line through Jasper National Park.
In my opinion, we cannot trust ATCO.
They claim they will need 3,300,000,000 litres to initially fill the top dam at Yetholme, and 400,000,000 litres every year to replace water lost to evaporation and seepage. I don't believe them.
A local hydrologist, who does not wish to be named, claims ATCO is severely underestimating their water usage estimates.
The water will be extracted from the Fish River. Precious water that the environment and Bathurst cannot afford to lose.
