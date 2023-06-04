FOURTEEN years ago, Andrew Russell walked away from the William Street newsagency in Bathurst and was never seen again.
It was his dad's birthday, and Drew, as he is known by family and friends, purchased a card, but never got the chance to give it to his father.
On Friday, June 2, the 14th anniversary of his disappearance, Drew's family and friends said they still hold hope that one day, Drew will be returned to them.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
His sister, Kiara White, said the best the family can now hope for to one day be able to find, and bury, his remains with the dignity he deserves.
She said every day is hard, but the anniversary of Drew's disappearance is always the most difficult of days.
"Where do I start?" she said.
"It's so hard to knowing it's been 14 years; you feel like it's too late and you let your loved one down."
She said his disappearance has had a profound effect on his family.
"It hard doing it all by yourself," she said.
"As a family, being each other's rock, but at the same time each other's punching bag, 'cause you feel worthless 'cause you can't find your loved one.
"It's been the hardest thing in our lives and I wouldn't wish it on anyone."
Even after all this time, the family hasn't given up hope, but Ms White said it gets harder to do that with each passing year.
"There is always that hope, but it's definitely not a lot as the years go by," she said.
Drew's stepmother, Sue Wallace, said the family just wants to bring him home.
"We miss him everyday," she said.
"If someone out there knows anything, come forward. Please put us out of our misery. We just want to have some closure."
Like Ms White, Ms Wallace still holds hope someone will come forward, and she hopes the $750,000 reward offered by NSW Police back in 2018 for information leading to the recovery of Mr Russell's remains will be enough to flush out those responsible for his death.
Mr Russell was last seen on June 2, 2009 when he was captured on CCTV footage leaving a William Street newsagency.
He was reported missing to Bathurst Police on June 20, 2009, when he failed to make contact with his family, which was uncharacteristic for him. He has not accessed his bank account since he disappeared.
Anyone with information on Andrew Russell is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.