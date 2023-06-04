Western Advocate
Andrew Russell's family still lives in hope of bringing him home

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 4 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Andrew Russell's sister, Kiara White, and his stepmother, Sue Wallace, holding a missing person poster.
FOURTEEN years ago, Andrew Russell walked away from the William Street newsagency in Bathurst and was never seen again.

