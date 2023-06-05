THE next step has been taken in the long-awaited upgrade of the busy Hereford Street road corridor.
Bathurst Regional Council has issued a call for tenders from suitably qualified and experienced consultants for the design of the signalisation of the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane.
Preliminary design work for the road corridor, prepared by consultants WSP, recommended the roundabout be removed at this intersection and replaced with traffic lights as part of the overall fix for Hereford Street.
This is the direction Bathurst council will move in.
Councillor Warren Aubin, a long-time proponent of upgrading Hereford Street to improve traffic flow, said he is pleased to see some movement on the project by launching tenders.
"It's good to see there's moves afoot, and that will be the first step to hopefully get that area and that road network done properly," he said.
However, he doesn't necessarily agree with the decision to install traffic lights at the intersection.
He said this was the preference of the state government, which has ownership over Gilmour Street, and conceded that there will be some benefits to it.
"The best thing traffic lights will bring - not right now, but they can - will be two right turning lanes out of Gilmour onto Hereford. That'll ease the traffic a lot once Hereford Street is done," Cr Aubin said.
"That's the start of freeing up that area."
One of the issues he has with the plan is the timing, as the traffic lights are expected to be installed at that intersection prior to any road widening works on Hereford Street.
"It's sort of like the chicken before the egg, as far as I'm concerned," he said.
"It's one of those things, you're replacing a roundabout with traffic lights, well, whoop-de-do; you've got to have something to run that traffic into, because, let's face it, that traffic is becoming a lot heavier.
"Post-COVID, it's getting a lot worse, because we can see there are more people moving out to the regions, so we being situated where we are in relation to Sydney, we're going to get a lot of that traffic here."
While he isn't in favour of the order the upgrade is set to be completed in, he fully supports upgrading the Hereford Street corridor, which is prone to congestion at peak times.
Not everyone agrees, but he pushed back against the opponents.
"I know there's a lot of people that say Hereford Street is only that busy twice a day, but you think about the new housing estate that has been proposed out at Laffing Waters Lane, which is going to be another, round figures, 2500 houses, which is another 10,000 vehicle movements a day," Cr Aubin said.
"The road really needs an upgrade."
The tenders for the design of the signalisation of the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane will close at 10am on Tuesday, June 13.
Bathurst council will later consider the tenders and choose a suitable consultant, should there be one.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
