Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Tenders open for design of signalised intersection on Hereford Street

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane at one of the peak times for traffic. Picture by Chris Seabrook
The intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane at one of the peak times for traffic. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THE next step has been taken in the long-awaited upgrade of the busy Hereford Street road corridor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.