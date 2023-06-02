A MOTORBIKE rider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in West Bathurst.
Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to the scene at the intersection of Cummings Street and Rocket Street just before 3pm.
While information on the crash is scant, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell from Chifley Police District said emergency crews were called to the crash following reports of a motorcycle colliding with a car.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said a helicopter was called to the crash, landing nearby at the Jordan Creek common area.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While police attended the scene, Police Rescue was not required.
The motorbike rider, a male in his 30s, was treated at the scene and stabilised by paramedics before being moved to the nearby helicopter, which left the scene with the patient at around 4.30pm, to Westmead Hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.