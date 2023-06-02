AN ELDERLY woman has been treated for minor injuries after the car she was driving ended up against the side of a home.
Emergency services were called to Newlands Crescent in Kelso about 3.40pm on Friday, June 2 following triple-0 calls that a car had gone through two fences and stopped on the side of a house.
Paramedics attended, with a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance saying the driver did not require transport to hospital.
"No-one was taken to hospital. A female in her 70s was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not have any obvious injuries and did not require transportation to hospital," the spokesperson said.
Petrol had been spilled across the road from the crash, which also saw the vehicle's bumper bar fall off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.