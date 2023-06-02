Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Elderly woman treated after crashing into Kelso home

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Alise McIntosh
JC
By Jay-Anna Mobbs, Alise McIntosh, and Jacinta Carroll
· Updated June 2 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN ELDERLY woman has been treated for minor injuries after the car she was driving ended up against the side of a home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.