CONGRATULATIONS to Paris Capell on her Orange Show Society Young Woman of the Year crown.
Ms Capell joins other Australian women in agriculture like Anika Molesworth and Fiona Davis, who are working with farmers to both counter and adapt to climate change impacts.
As Australia likely heads towards another hot, dry El Nino summer, ensuring water security is paramount.
In these uncertain times, talking about and planning for future risks is more important than ever. All the best to Ms Capell for her vital ambassador role.
