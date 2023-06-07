THE $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment is on track and concept designs are expected to be released in the second half of this year, according to the new NSW Labor Government.
The redevelopment was announced last year by the state's former Coalition government and ex-deputy premier Paul Toole has, post-election loss, made it clear that he will be watching from opposition for any signs of delays or cost-cutting.
The Western Advocate contacted the office of new Health Minister Ryan Park about the status of the hospital redevelopment and was told that the project is unchanged and the original deadline is still in place.
"The Bathurst Hospital redevelopment is progressing and remains on track to be completed in 2027," a NSW Government spokesperson said in a statement.
"The NSW Government is investing $200 million in the redevelopment which will deliver a mix of new and refurbished areas to provide patients, staff and visitors with modern and first-class health facilities close to home."
When the masterplan for the redevelopment was unveiled in February, Western NSW Local Health District director of health intelligence and planning Maryanne Hawthorn said the plan was the result of consultation with Bathurst staff and the local health district, among others, as well as clinical services planning which had started in 2019.
The bulk of the building works are set to occur on the Mitre Street side of the hospital.
The NSW Government spokesperson said the masterplan highlighted the vision for the redevelopment, "which will include an emergency department, maternity services, as well as improved mental health, inpatient and outpatient services".
"The feedback received from staff, clinicians, and the community will help inform the next stage of planning for the project, with the concept designs expected to be released in the second half of 2023," the spokesperson said.
"Health Infrastructure is continuing to work closely with the Western NSW Local Health District as part of planning and design for the project."
When he was in Bathurst about a month before the state election, Mr Park told the Western Advocate that Labor would not be cancelling hospital redevelopments, "but our focus has got to be away from where the government has been for the last decade and that is, in my view, they haven't focused enough on the healthcare workers and the delivery of healthcare services within those hospitals".
On that theme, Western NSW Local Health District has told the Advocate that it is producing a workforce plan as part of the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment.
It will be developed as the project progresses and informed by the staffing requirements for the clinical and support services of the redeveloped hospital, according to the health district.
In addition, Bathurst Health Service has begun a transformation project to achieve this vision and realise the potential of the redevelopment plan, the Advocate has been told.
NSW Health says it offers a range of incentives to attract and retain highly skilled and engaged people to rural and remote locations across the state.
Bathurst MP Mr Toole has been vocal in government and in opposition about the failings when the city's hospital was last redeveloped, which was under the last NSW Labor government.
