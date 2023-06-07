Western Advocate
New NSW Labor government says 2027 timeline remains for Bathurst Hospital redevelopment

MW
By Matt Watson
June 8 2023 - 4:30am
The announcement of the hospital redevelopment in June 2022 (main picture) and (inset) then-shadow health minister Ryan Park when he was in Bathurst in the lead-up to the state election.
The announcement of the hospital redevelopment in June 2022 (main picture) and (inset) then-shadow health minister Ryan Park when he was in Bathurst in the lead-up to the state election.

THE $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment is on track and concept designs are expected to be released in the second half of this year, according to the new NSW Labor Government.

