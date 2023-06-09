A DESCENDANT of the man who built the old stone bridge at Kelloshiel Creek fears it could be lost if immediate action isn't taken to preserve it.
The bridge, built in 1896 by John Burns, was once part of the route used by sulkies and drays needing to get along Freemantle Road.
It was decommissioned in 2011 following the construction of a culvert.
The culvert was became damaged during a significant flood event in November, 2022, seeing Freemantle Road traffic diverted onto the stone bridge once again.
John Wood, the great-great-grandson of Mr Burns, visited the bridge in May, 2023 and was "shocked" by what he saw.
"I witnessed some cracks appearing when I visited the bridge on May 2," he said.
"I knew about the bridge, but wanted to take some photographs for my story on my great-great-grandfather's achievements.
"I was shocked and dismayed that the recently preserved bridge was subjected to extreme highway traffic loads."
He said he was uncertain of when the cracks had started to appear or what had caused them, but he is aware that the old stone bridge underwent restoration works some time around 2009.
Mr Wood has contacted Bathurst Regional Council about his concerns, requesting a weight limit be put on the bridge until traffic can return to the culvert, and that further restoration be carried out to preserve the bridge.
"As I suggested to council, the bridge was designed for sulkies and drays, not semis and B-doubles. So any steps taken to ease the load on her would be a start," he said.
"Ideally, I'd like to see the replacement bridge repaired and all traffic removed."
Council is working on repairing the damaged culvert, however, technical services manager Bernard Drum said there have been delays.
"Council's engineering department have arranged for the restoration of the adjacent culverts, but concrete pipe supply issues have delayed the commencement of works, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2023," he said.
"Council will work with its contractor to complete the culvert repairs as soon as possible.
"Following completion, traffic will be diverted back onto the new alignment from the stone bridge."
Mr Drum was aware of the concerns about heavy vehicle traffic using the bridge, but said the structure has proven it is capable of accommodating the current traffic.
"The bridge is restricted to single lane use, speed limited, and subjected to low traffic volumes," he said.
"Based on the age of the structure and its performance over its life, including the increase in traffic loadings due to vehicle design changes between the late 19th Century and early 21st Century, the stone bridge has proven that its arch design and quality of construction are able to accommodate the current traffic."
He confirmed that "minor cracking is evident in some parts of the superstructure, such as the side barriers", but otherwise he said the bridge was in sound condition.
Once the adjacent culvert has been repaired, Mr Drum said the bridge will be assessed for damage and "any necessary repairs or restoration will be arranged as required".
Retaining the bridge is important to Mr Wood, not only because of his family connection, but because it is a piece of Bathurst's history.
"[It's] vitally important for a historical town like Bathurst to preserve and treasure those things that the pioneers brought to us," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
