DENIED by a brilliant stick save, then denied by the post - those two final quarter moments of frustration for St Pat's captain Tyler Willott typified his side's clash with Parkes on Saturday.
After 60 minutes of intense hockey not short on chances, the Saints had to settle for a 1-all men's Central West Premier League Hockey draw against Parkes.
It was the first time this season the Saints have not walked away with maximum competition points, but Parkes certainly worked hard to split the honours at the Cooke Hockey Complex.
Goalkeeper Jack Wescott made a string of quality saves and while the Saints dominated the circle penetration statistics and had five penalty corners, the visitors scrambled well and tackled strongly.
And, as Willott experienced first hand as he pushed for a winner in the final quarter, there was an element of luck involved for Parkes too.
He hit the post with 5:06 left on the clock, that coming moments after Wescott turned away his powerful drag flick attempt from a penalty corner.
"It was right on the corner of the post, it came straight back to me. It was frustrating," Willott said.
"Their 'keeper had a good game, one of my flicks looked like it was going right into the top corner but he got to it.
"It was just one of those games. I definitely felt like we had more of the ball, it felt like we were all over them most of the game, we just couldn't convert."
The Saints had their first opportunity three minutes into the match as Cody Sherman attacked along the baseline, but Wescott was up to the task as he blocked the shot then came up with a good clearance.
It was a scenario which repeated throughout the contest.
The Saints' only goal of the contest came in the sixth minute, but it was a good one. Lachlan Howard's penalty corner drag flick flew low and hard into the bottom left corner.
Four minutes later it looked as if the Saints would double their lead when Riley Hanrahan dispossessed Parkes' fullback and burst into the circle.
But Westcott got a stick on the shot and it was enough to deflect it just wide.
Parkes was not without its chances in that opening quarter either.
Saints goalkeeper Ashton McDonald did some sharp work to clear away threatening through balls, while experienced defender Prakash Titheradge came up with an excellent block on a Kyle Reardon effort.
It was a penalty corner just before half-time - Parkes' only attempt from the set play during the contest - that locked it up as Declan Daley hit the target.
In the second half the Saints enjoyed a greater amount of possession and had it in attacking territory as well.
But Parkes tackled cleanly inside the circle to restrict the shots and when the Saints did pull the trigger, Westcott was up to the task.
While it frustrated Willott, he did praise Parkes for its efforts.
"It's always really good against Parkes, they are a really good, young side and they definitely tested us," he said.
"They are just fun to play against, they've got young fellas, we've got young fellas. It's a real grudge match.
"I think they'll be a good side this year and it would be good to see them in the final, hopefully against us."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.