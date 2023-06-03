Farewell, fast rail. We hardly even knew you

REPORTS out of Newcastle of doubts about a proposed rail line improvement project in that part of the world might well provide the final nail in the coffin of a plan that once incorporated sleek services speeding through Bathurst.
The year was 2019 and, in the lead-up to the NSW election, the then-Coalition government made the surprise announcement that it would be asking expert Andrew McNaughton to examine four possible fast train routes in the state.
One of them, the western link, would whisk passengers from Parkes to Sydney, via Bathurst, at up to 250 kilometres an hour.
As was reported at the time, it could possibly mean hopping on board at Bathurst and getting off at Central Station two-and-a-half hours later (a quicker journey than by car).
Of course, four years is a long time in politics. And it's an even longer time when it comes to fast rail.
The McNaughton report was produced but never made public, so we can only guess what it had to say about the western option.
What we do know is that the original suggestion - four possible routes from Sydney - was whittled down, over time, to faster rail between Newcastle and Sydney.
That was then whittled down to an initial upgrade of the line between Tuggerah and Wyong, which is the project that is now (according to the Newcastle Herald) in some doubt.
And that is where we find ourselves: standing on an imaginary fast rail platform, peering down a lonely line on which a train has yet to appear.
None of this will come as any surprise to those who have followed the history of fast rail proposals in our vast but very urbanised land.
As has been pointed out by others, if you laid all the various reports on fast rail end to end, they'd stretch the length of the proposed Melbourne to Brisbane route and back again.
So while we mark the end of yet another grand rail dream, let's count our existing rail blessings here in the region.
The two Bathurst Bullets continue to ply their trade to Sydney and back, Wallerawang station is being brought back to life and part of an abandoned line running north from Oberon is - against all odds - being revitalised as a tourist attraction.
And if you want to see fast rail? Time your drive between Dubbo and Wellington just right and you'll notice the XPT keeping pace with the road traffic.
For the moment, that's about as good as it's going to get.
