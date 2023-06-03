Western Advocate

Farewell, fast rail. We hardly even knew you

Updated June 3 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:29pm
REPORTS out of Newcastle of doubts about a proposed rail line improvement project in that part of the world might well provide the final nail in the coffin of a plan that once incorporated sleek services speeding through Bathurst.

