Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Industrial shed, two-lot subdivision proposed for Michigan Road, Kelso

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 2 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site for the proposed industrial shed, which has frontage to Michigan Road, Kelso.
The site for the proposed industrial shed, which has frontage to Michigan Road, Kelso.

A $1.7 million investment could see a new industrial shed built and subdivision created in Kelso, should it satisfy the city's planning controls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.