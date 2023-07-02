A $1.7 million investment could see a new industrial shed built and subdivision created in Kelso, should it satisfy the city's planning controls.
Bathurst Regional Council has received a development application (DA) from a developer seeking consent to construct a general industrial shed and for a two-lot subdivision on vacant land at 21 Michigan Road.
The shed will have an area of 1225 square metres, and is proposed to be built using a steel frame that's clad with Colorbond and Cemintel.
The land would be subdivided into two large lots, with Lot A - the one proposed to contain the shed - having an area of 4761 square metres. Lot B would be slightly smaller, at 4684 square metres.
A Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) was prepared by Anthony Daintith Town Planning and submitted with the DA.
The document states the proposal is permissible and suitable for the general industrial zoning, adding that "the proposed development can generally be shown to be consistent with the relevant objectives".
In addition to the subdivision and new shed, two driveways would be built to facilitate access to the site, and parking would be provided.
Bathurst's planning controls require a minimum of 12.25 on-site parking spaces, which the proposed development exceeds by incorporating 15 spaces around the shed.
"All vehicles already enter and leave in a forward direction. All manoeuvring areas are adequate for all expected vehicles," Mr Daintith said in the SoEE.
"All loading and unloading will take wholly within the site and not on the road reserve."
He also said the proposed industrial shed would not negatively impact the amenity of the surrounding area.
"The proposed industrial sheds on the site is considered to be compatible with the existing and likely future character and amenity of the locality," he said.
"Operationally, the use of the site will generate limited impact as a result of vehicle movements and amenity. The main noise source will be via traffic movements to and from the site.
"Workshop noise to be considered very minor."
It has also been said that the development would have a positive economic impact, due to investment and job creation.
The SoEE concludes that the DA should be approved by council.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
