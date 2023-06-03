Western Advocate
Logan Speer impressing his fellow St Pat's players and NSW selectors too

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:45pm
Logan Speer, pictured with Bathurst's other 2023 under 15 NSW representatives Ellyce Bestwick and Georgia Baillie, made his starting debut in premier league on Saturday.
NAMED in a state squad one day, making his men's Central West Premier League Hockey starting debut the next - Logan Speer is certainly a Saint in form.

