NAMED in a state squad one day, making his men's Central West Premier League Hockey starting debut the next - Logan Speer is certainly a Saint in form.
While there's plenty of hockey to come. it's already been a big year for Speer.
He got minutes for Northern Districts in the pre-season clash against the Premier League All Stars, then played for the NSW under 15s at nationals.
Those nationals, played in Darwin, marked the first time the talented defender had represented his state.
On Friday Speer, as well as fellow St Pat's talent Will Daymond, was named the 2023-24 Hockey NSW under 16s squad following their efforts in Bathurst's representative side at the state titles.
Then on Saturday as St Pat's played out a 1-all draw with Parkes in premier league at the Cooke Hockey Complex, Speer more than looked at home against older, more experienced rivals.
It shows how far he has come since making his premier league debut on May 20 last year.
"The was his first game starting in prem today, it was the first time he'd run on and been part of the starting team," St Pat's captain Tyler Willott said.
"I thought he played really well and he held his own really well."
Speer had plenty of work to do in defence against Parkes, but he tackled strongly throughout and remained composed under pressure.
He also took counter-attacking opportunities, pushing down field to provide the Saints with an extra option.
That ability to work forward but still have the speed to chase back and cover in defence impressed Willott.
"He tackled well and yeah he helped in attack too. The young guys have got the legs to run up there and run back too, so we're happy for them to push up as well," he said.
"He was utilised well in that corner."
