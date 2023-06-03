A 'RED hot goal' for an emerging star and the best team performance of the season to date - it gave Souths reason to smile on Saturday despite still being winless in Central West Premier League Hockey.
While St Pat's scored three times in the final eight minutes of the Bathurst women's derby at the Cooke Hockey Complex to post a 5-2 win, Souths certainly tested its opponents.
Souths came from a 2-0 deficit after 19 minutes to get back on level terms with the Saints by the 41st minute.
The two blues absorbed a host of pressure to stay in the fight - goalkeeper Steph Hinds making some excellent saves - and also pressed the Saints' defence.
It's a sign that while Souths is still searching for its first win, it is playing the brand of hockey that will bring competition points.
"The score definitely didn't reflect the game, I don't think Pat's can go away and say 'We dominated' at all," Souths coach Scott Hanrahan said.
"We were in it up until that last eight moments or so.
"I thought it was the best team performance we've had this season. With a lot of younger girls coming in and obviously we've had a few [player] losses from last year, it's great to see this group come together each week and building.
"The Parkes game we got a lot better and I felt today, for good passages of that game, we dominated and I actually felt we had our chances."
While Souths' experienced and proven performers like Jess Watterson and Emma White were again strong, as Hanrahan indicated it was a team effort against the Saints.
A team effort which included a maiden premier league goal for Emily Tallentire.
The young gun won the ball in the circle, turned nicely and fired a shot into the corner.
"Em, we debuted her last year and she only got a few minutes, she didn't get long which is fairly normal for a debut, but she's kept improving," Hanrahan said.
"She came to pre-season and trained all pre-season, she didn't miss a beat.
"Her hockey has improved significantly, she's doing some good things Em and that goal today was a testament to that.
"It was a red hot goal. We talked about fighting in the circle for those opportunities, that's exactly what she did and she got it."
Moments like Tallentire's goal prove that the hard work Souths is doing at training is making a difference.
Hanrahan is proud of the positive approach his squad - young and old - are bringing to their work.
"These girls work hard every week at training, they're the first ones there, last ones to leave particularly the young girls, which I guess is rejuvenating for the senior players that are there," he said.
"They are improving every week, it is a real family vibe at Souths and everyone is coming together. It is a really good atmosphere."
