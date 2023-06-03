Western Advocate
Emily Tallentire scores her maiden Central West Premier League Hockey goal

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
Emily Tallentire is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring her maiden Central West Premier League Hockey goal. Picture by Phil Blatch
A 'RED hot goal' for an emerging star and the best team performance of the season to date - it gave Souths reason to smile on Saturday despite still being winless in Central West Premier League Hockey.

