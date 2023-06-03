TALK about tuning into the AM frequency.
Two goals in the space of four minutes from St Pat's attacking midfielder Savannah Draper proved the decisive factor in Saturday's 5-2 women's Central West Premier League Hockey victory over Souths.
St Pat's had let a 2-0 lead slip at the Cooke Hockey Complex and as the clocked ticked down in the final quarter, it seemed as if the blue and whites were destined for a draw.
But two pieces of Draper magic swung things back in the Saints' favour.
She carried the ball into the circle and found the target, even if she admitted her second goal was actually intended as a pass.
It showed that Draper, who had been used in defensive roles previously this season, is also a more than handy attacking midfielder.
"It was good to see Sav Draper get a couple of goals there, it's something she really wanted to do and she's so good in that AM role," St Pat's coach Bec Clayton said.
"It was good for her to get that opportunity to play there because we were missing a couple of people. She's really, really strong.
"This year I think she has really lifted and taken a bit of ownership of what she does and she's really contributing to the team.
"It's great when she's got that confidence, she's playing exceptional. She really helped turn things for us today."
Before Draper's late heroics, it was Millie Fulton who saw the Saints get off to a strong start in the derby.
The opening quarter featured chances down both ends as the Saints built in attack then Souths countered with fast breaks after forcing the turnovers.
Down one end St Pat's defender Lucy Weal came up with a brilliant clearance then goalkeeper Georgia Baillie a glove save to hold out a Sam Brown shot.
Then down the other off the Saints' second plenty corner play of the match, Millie Fulton deflected in a pass from her sister Macey in the 11th minutes.
Four minutes into the second quarter Millie Fulton struck again, finishing off a nice attacking movement down the left edge.
That put the Saints up 2-0, but it didn't hurt Souths' resolve.
Before half-time Souths had managed to pull back one goal thanks to Emily Tallentire. It was a brilliant piece of individual skill as she trapped, turned and fired home.
The arm-wrestle continued when play resumed in the second half.
Souths' goalkeeper Step Hinds made pair of quality saves off Saints penalty corners, first getting the toe of her kicker to a ball, then making a glove save off the ground.
It was a penalty corner in the 41st minute that gave Souths a chance to draw level and the two blues took it with a Sophie McCauley flick hitting the target.
At 2-all it set the scene for a tense final quarter.
Tense that is until Draper seized momentum for the Saints with 7:42 left on the clock.
After putting her side back in front Draper backed it up with a second goal then - with 28 seconds remaining - a power Mish Somers drive from a penalty corner sealed it for Pat's.
The 5-2 win was one the Saints desperately needed after being stripped of last week's victory over Parkes for fielding an unregistered player.
But pleasingly for Clayton, the hockey her Saints produced was also a big improvement on what they showed against Parkes.
"I think we were certainly on top for most of the game, there were just a couple of silly turnovers and that sort of thing which kind of let them back into the game," Clayton said.
"But I think for the most part we had things under control. They were trying to clear it out of defence and that's when they got up our end.
"Our control was much better today than it was last week. Coming out of defence we were a lot better too, there was a lot of improvement on last week, so I'm really happy with that.
"We certainly put away a few of our opportunities at the end there which made a difference."
