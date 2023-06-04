Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Panorama Football Club defeats Western Premier League ladder leaders Bathurst '75 2-0

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama skipper Paul Long (left) celebrates with teammates Jaiden Culbert and Jarrod Portegies during Saturday's 2-0 win over Bathurst '75. Picture by Phil Blatch
Panorama skipper Paul Long (left) celebrates with teammates Jaiden Culbert and Jarrod Portegies during Saturday's 2-0 win over Bathurst '75. Picture by Phil Blatch

THIRD time's a charm for Panorama Football Club, as it defeated local rivals Bathurst '75 for the first time in the Western Premier League (WPL) on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.