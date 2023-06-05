MORE than 20 local restaurants have signed up as a new food delivery offering comes to Bathurst.
Uber Eats launched in the city on May 31 and says it will consider adding grocery items and alcohol to its local delivery options in future years.
Bathurst is one of six regional cities that have been added to the platform - which allows users to order and pay for food online and then track its arrival - and is one of only two in NSW.
The other newcomers are Tasmania's Burnie-Somerset and Devonport, Queensland's Gladstone, Victoria's Warragul and NSW's Coffs Harbour.
"We've seen a growing demand for Uber Eats in Bathurst in recent years," an Uber spokesperson said of the decision to add the city.
"As a growing regional hub and already popular tourist destination, Bathurst has many adored local restaurants and we wanted to provide a platform that is convenient for local eaters and visiting eaters familiar with our technology while helping boost the economy of local businesses.
"We're extremely excited about launching in a number of regional centres, and bringing the magic of Uber Eats to small business owners in Bathurst."
The spokesperson said more than 20 local restaurants have been part of the platform's Bathurst launch and "we expect more to be visible on the app as soon as they discover the customer appetite for e-commerce".
The Western Advocate also asked Uber Eats whether it would have a larger or more varied range than the existing food delivery services in Bathurst.
"We pride ourselves on having the best selection in every city we're in," the spokesperson said.
"In cities where we've had a multi-year affiliation, we've extended our range to include everyday categories like grocery, convenience, alcohol and a heap of other retail categories.
"For now, we're focused on building the best line-up of neighbourhood restaurants and some familiar local retailers and servicing that demand ahead of looking at expanding towards other verticals."
A look at the Uber Eats website shows participating Bathurst restaurants include some of the major fast food chains as well as local small businesses such as Burgers on William and Mr Fish and Chips.
