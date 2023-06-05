WINTER? What winter?
Bathurst made a hot start to the coldest time of the year when the city basked in a pair of 19-degree days as June began.
A warm spell to start the month was promised and so it proved, the Bathurst Airport weather station recording 18.4 degrees on Thursday (June 1), 19 degrees on Friday and 19.5 degrees - just a shandy off the magical 20-degree mark - on Saturday.
It was not only well above the long-term mean maximum temperature for June for that weather station (12.7 degrees), it was well above the mean maximum for May (16.3) and September (17.2).
Saturday's 19.5 degrees at the Bathurst Airport was the city's hottest day since back on April 28 (21.3 degrees) and was hotter than any day in June, July or August last year.
The best effort at the airport last winter was 19.4 degrees on the very last day of August 2022 (and the warmest day of September 2022 was 19.9 degrees).
After the warmth on Friday and Saturday, Sunday was a different story, however, as easterly and southeasterly winds kept the temperature in the mid-teens (and the feels-like temperature in the early teens).
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting almost all of NSW and the ACT is likely to have below average rainfall this winter and all of NSW is highly likely to have above average daytime temperatures for winter.
The bureau says coastal parts of the state, including the ACT, are likely to have above average overnight temperatures, while western areas are likely to have below average overnight temperatures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.