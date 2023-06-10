THERE was a chill in the air, but that didn't deter people from getting out to the monthly Riverside Markets.
Held by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama in Berry Park, the markets were an opportunity for people to find products made by local stallholders.
They had plenty of things to choose from, including jams and preserves, handmade jewellery, and knitted goods.
The Lions Club also fired up the barbecue so people could have some warm food while they browsed the many stalls.
The Riverside Markets is one of the ways the Lions Club of Mount Panorama raises money, which is then put back into the Bathurst community.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.