THE message from Bathurst Giants coach Shane Broes was clear on Saturday: Don't take a step back from the level of footy they brought in the previous round's win over the Bathurst Bushrangers.
Giants took that message on board and delivered another big success.
It was a one-sided contest from the outset as the Giants crushed the visiting Dubbo Demons 23-14-152 to 5-7-37 in their AFL Central West senior men's tier one game at George Park 1.
Jack Goodsell was unstoppable in the forward line as he tallied seven goals for the day, while Cooper Traves (five) and Sam Sloan (four) proved just as tough to slow down in front of the posts.
An undermanned Demons side did their best to try and hang tough, with skipper Joe Hedger leading the way in a three-goal performance, but there was no stopping a Giants side overflowing with confidence.
"The boys played very well. We wanted to follow up on our win over Bushies. We had to keep the momentum going and the boys certainly did that," Broes said.
"We focused on putting in another four quarter effort. No matter who we play that's how we need to front up each week."
Consistency was once again a factor in the Giants' success, as they kicked at least five majors in every quarter of the match.
Dubbo were down on strength for the trip to Bathurst, though Broes said it shouldn't take anything away from the execution of the game plan that his team produced.
"It's the same for us when we travel to Dubbo. They're never quite able to bring their strongest team ... but I think that our guys are playing with a lot of confidence at the moment," he said.
"The things we're implementing are working, which is pleasing from a coaching point of view. I just thinking we're linking better as a team, moving the ball better, and gelling well as a team."
While it was another solid all-round team performance from the Giants, the biggest praise from Broes was reserved for the forwards.
"We've been starting him up forward, which has been working well for us, and then putting him back into the ruck. He's been a great target for us," he said.
"We use James Kennedy in the ruck now, and he's doing a great job for us. It's great having another tall in that role, which frees Jack up to go forward sometimes.
"Cooper Traves is having a standout start to the season. He picked up another five goals. Sloany had four as well, so all our forwards had a great game."
Former Demons player Nathan Carroll played his first game for the Giants on Saturday, picking up a goal against his old club.
He was one of eight different goal scorers for the team.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
