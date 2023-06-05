WHILE they didn't get the win, there are signs that Bathurst Panthers are improving.
The Bathurst club headed to Glen Willow in the seventh round of the Peter McDonald Premiership to face the Mudgee Dragons on Sunday.
Trailing 10-6 at the break, Panthers outscored the hosts in the second half, but ultimately fell two points short in a 24-22 defeat.
Panthers skipper Jake Betts was looking at the positives after the match, saying there was a big improvement from a poor showing in a 24-22 win against Lithgow the previous round.
"I was pretty pleased with our performance against Mudgee," he said.
"Obviously you'd like to get the win in close games like that but compared to last week, we've come a long way in a short time.
"The boys really turned up, so it's a credit to them. It was a tough week in training but they've reacted to that well.
"So although we didn't get the win, there's definitely plenty of positives."
The narrow loss came against a Mudgee outfit that currently leads the way in the Group 10 conference of the competition.
Betts believes his team took a big step forward in the defeat.
"We've still got plenty of improvement left in us, there's no doubt that," he said.
"But we took a big step forward on Sunday.
"It's a bit of a confidence booster for the boys, to show we can compete with those boys."
And while he was pleased, Betts was critical of his team when they clocked off for small periods.
"We just had little lapses throughout the game," he said.
"We probably played really well for 65-70 minutes of that game but there was a couple of five minute spells where we sort of dropped the ball a little bit or dropped our game.
"We missed a few crucial tackles and made some poor decisions.
"Once we can knock that out of our game, you know, we'll be a lot better."
Panthers now have not only a break this weekend for the June long weekend, but also a general bye the follow week.
The situation is rather like a double-edge sword, being an opportunity to rest some injured players but it also kills off any momentum the Panthers were able to create after the Mudgee game.
"We'd love to keep playing, especially to build on that performance from Mudgee," Betts said.
"But on the other hand we can get to training and work on some things we need to."
Panthers are next in action against Forbes Magpies at Spooner Oval on June 25.
