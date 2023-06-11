A MAN who begged the court not to be sent to jail has been granted his wish, after he openly admitted to headbutting someone during a midnight brawl.
Scott Mark Robson, 36, of Diamond Close, Kelso was convicted in Bathurst Local Court of affray.
After drinking about 10 Wild Turkey whiskeys, Robson went to the front of Bathurst Panthers about 12.10am on March 19, 2023 around the same time a fight between a group of people broke out, court documents state.
Robson returned to the main area of the premises where he saw his wife being held back by security, shouting at a nearby stranger.
The court heard an "extremely aggressive" Robson punched the man in the face before he headbutted him, which caused the person to fall back into a planter box.
Police were called and after getting information - which included CCTV footage - Robson was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Robson told police he assaulted the man to "defend" his wife.
A self-represented Robson asked the court during sentencing on May 31, 2023 to not be sent to jail, after Magistrate C Longley said the charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
"That person was abusing my wife and [allegedly] hit her. He said he'd done it and would have another go [at her], that's what fuelled me," Robson said.
"Nothing good happens after midnight," Mr Longley said in reply.
"Had you had a history of violence of any description, the chances of you not going to jail would have been slim ... but you're not going to jail today."
Robson was convicted and fined $1000 for the offence.
