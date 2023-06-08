A WOMAN'S explosive anger issues have earned her a warning from a magistrate, who said she was tip-toeing towards a prison sentence.
Hayley Boyton, 28, of Havenhand Way, Mitchell was before Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 where she pleaded guilty to intimidation and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Boyton was on her way home from a medical appointment just before 1pm on May 8, 2023 when she drove into her driveway on Havenhand Way in Mitchell and ran into items, court documents said.
Boyton got out of her car and began to yell at the victim, who was standing just outside of her neighbouring home.
The court heard Boyton got back into her car and reversed while yelling "you made me lose everything ... you watch, everyone on the (expletive) street knows you are dogs".
"You wanna start it then I'll (expletive) finish it," Boyton continued.
Police said they went to Boyton's home about 6.10pm on the same day, where they spoke with the victim and witnesses.
Officers tried to arrest Boyton but she wasn't home at the time.
Boyton went to Bathurst Police Station around 11am on May 23 where she was arrested and taken into the custody room.
While with police, Boyton said she "shouldn't have gone off" in the way she did.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client was under a great deal of stress at the time and had just got home from a counselling appointment.
"She is working towards resolving her anger management issues," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate C Longley said Boyton was "treading on very thin ice" given she was charged three weeks after being subject to a court order.
"This is not the way to stay out of jail. It's hot on the heels of you being put on an ICO (intensive correction order)," Mr Longley said.
Boyton was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
