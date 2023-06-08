Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Hayley Boyton in Bathurst Court for intimidation, contravening AVO

By Court Reporter
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Boyton was before Bathurst Court (pictured) for intimidation and contravening an AVO. File picture
Hayley Boyton was before Bathurst Court (pictured) for intimidation and contravening an AVO. File picture

A WOMAN'S explosive anger issues have earned her a warning from a magistrate, who said she was tip-toeing towards a prison sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.