Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Bushrangers blow Orange Tigers off the park in 146-point victory

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 5 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN a team loses its first game in nearly two years you can expect their response to be big.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.