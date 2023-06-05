Dubbo CYMS fullback Troyden Dixon made his second first grade game one to remember after scoring the match-winning try to take down Forbes on Sunday.
Dixon's last-minute try sealed a dramatic comeback win for CYMS at Spooner Oval, with the Fishies taking bragging rights in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final rematch 24-20.
Having trailed for most of the match, CYMS coach Shawn Townsend sang the praises of his new fullback.
"He threatened to break the game open a few times there, a couple of times the pass didn't stick or he was a fraction late," he said.
"He put himself in positions to open the game up a couple of times, it just so happens to be the more times you do that sooner or later you are going to get the ball.
"He just anticipates things a bit better than some of the other players, he has been good the last couple of weeks."
Forbes raced out to a 10-0 lead before CYMS fought back through tries from Jeremy Thurston and Jordi Madden.
In his first game for the club, Forbes' Pio Seci scored a double and impressed at prop.
Madden grabbed a second try of his own before Forbes pushed out to a 20-18 lead.
Inside the final minute, Dixon raced away to score and win the game for the Fishies, their sixth win of the season to date.
After starting the year in CYMS' reserve grade side, Townsend admitted the form of Dixon was too hard to ignore, earning him a shot in the first grade team against Nyngan last round.
"That's why we picked him a couple of weeks ago, he is just too good for reserve grade," he said.
"Over the last 18 months he has been really good, you just can't keep knocking people back.
"You just have to find a spot for him at some stage, we just have to find a spot for him to stay there.
"He just bobs up at the right time and he is a good little player, he was dangerous every time he touch the ball."
READ ALSO:
It was an emotional week for one of CYMS' most beloved players, with Ben Marlin losing a family member prior to the match.
Following the dramatic win, Townsend admitted the hard-working prop was at his usual best against a strong Forbes forward pack.
"It was a big day for the club, Benny had a death in the family on Thursday so it was a big week leading into the game for him," he said.
"He was a bit emotional after the game and the game was a rollercoaster as well, it would've put a smile on his face after the game, not only for him but his parents too."
CYMS centre Jyie Chapman missed the match after originally being named, an absence which moved Tom Hughes into the centres and Ratu Roko onto a wing.
Townsend also kept his regular bench of Mitch and Jaymn Cleary, James Stanley and Tom Stimpson, four players he made special mention of.
"We had four games where we played really good sides, I was happy to come away with three wins from those games after we lost to Parkes," he said.
"We did that, we have a couple of weeks off now and then we will get ready to rip into the back end of the season.
"We've trialled out what our best combinations are, now I've just got to sort out what our best 17 is and go with that.
"We went with a different sort of look against Forbes, we took three big forwards on the bench because they are a big side and it worked well."
CYMS will now have a two-week bye, with their next match against Orange CYMS on June 25.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.