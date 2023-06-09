Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Brendan Robert Sharpe in Bathurst Court for shoplifting

By Court Reporter
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse pictured on June 5, 2023. File picture
Bathurst Courthouse pictured on June 5, 2023. File picture

BOURBON, ice cream and biscuits were among a long list of items a man stole from two stores because he wasn't "in the right frame of mind", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.