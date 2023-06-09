BOURBON, ice cream and biscuits were among a long list of items a man stole from two stores because he wasn't "in the right frame of mind", a court has heard.
Brendan Robert Sharpe, 39, of Upper Turron Road, Sofala was convicted in Bathurst Local Court of two counts of shoplifting.
Sharpe was in Bathurst's Dan Murphy's about 10.30am on February 22, 2023 where he stole a $91 bottle of bourbon, court documents said.
The court heard Sharpe - on a separate occasion - went to Aldi in Bathurst just before 12pm on March 7 where he stole 13 products which included a coffee machine, ice cream, soft drink, biscuits and tool sets.
Court documents reveal the total number of items were worth $204.68.
Sharpe was captured on CCTV footage leaving the store in a white Mitsubishi Magna without paying for the items.
Police said they spoke with Sharpe on April 11 about the shoplifting before he admitted to both counts.
Sharpe represented himself during sentencing on May 31, 2023 where he told the court his shoplifting arose from the wrong frame of mind and he had simply "made a mistake".
"Historically, people who steal do it for need or greed. So, one is alcohol and other is kitchen items. Is it 'need'?" Magistrate C Longley questioned.
"I wouldn't say 'need'. I had the money to pay for the items," Sharpe replied.
Sharpe was fined $250 for both charges.
